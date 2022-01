Shelia Kathryn Shaubach age 86 of Raymond, California a frequent visitor to Granddaughter here in Sonora was born January 29, 1935 in Bakersfield, California and passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

