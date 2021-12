Betty Jean Baker, born August 30, 1926 in Neihart, Montana passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021 in Hy-Lond Heath Care Modesto. Cremation is planned and the interment will be in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

