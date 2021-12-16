Cloudy
Dick, Johnny

By Sabrina Biehl

Johnny Tyrus Dick, born April 25, 1950 in Kelsey, California passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Doctors Medical Center Modesto, California. A Traditional Going Away Dinner will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Elder Center in the Tuolumne Square Shopping Center, 18398 Tuolumne Road, Tuolumne, California

Cremation is planned. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 12/15/2021
  • Age: 71
  • Residence: Tuolumne, CA

