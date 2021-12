Donnie Royce Cowell, born April 20, 1944 in Nebraska passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at his residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned with inurnment in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 12/21/2021

12/21/2021 Age: 77

77 Residence: Sonora, CA