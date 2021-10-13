Icardo, John

Tuolumne County native, John L. Icardo, passed on in Stockton CA on October 5th, 2021 at the age of 91. He was born on July 30, 1930 to Nick and Lena Icardo of Tuolumne, CA and he graduated from Summerville High School.

John married Donna Raider in 1953 and they had 5 children. He worked at Westside Lumber Company Railroad in Tuolumne and Pickering Lumber in Standard. He later worked at Western Pacific Railroad in Stockton, after moving his family to Linden, CA in 1971. John’s fondest memories were of working on the logging trains and hunting & fishing with his life-long friend, Jon Joslin of Sonora, CA.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Nick & Lena Icardo, his wives Donna and Marcy, his oldest son Russell Icardo, his sister Catherine Icardo and his brother Vince Icardo. He is survived by his sons Joseph Icardo & Gabe Icardo (Yuriko), daughters Jennifer Icardo and Bernadine Dickens (Troy), granddaughters Donna Rae Codog, Jasmine Codog, Kelli McCullough and Alyscia Icardo, grandson Joshwa Dickens and 4 great-granddaughters Leilani, Liyah, Lauren and Lucy.