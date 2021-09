Cover, “Joe”

Joseph “Joe” LeRoy Cover, born June 9, 1931 in Modesto, California passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at his residence in Tuolumne, California

Funeral Services will be held Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 10 AM at the Old Brethren Church, 19220 Cherokee Road, Tuolumne, California. Burial will follow at Wood Colony Cemetery, 3511 N. Dakota Ave, Modesto, California

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral Arrangements.