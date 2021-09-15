Livingston, Richard

Richard A. Livingston “Rick”, 65, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, Friday, September 3, 2021 in Salt Lake City. He was born June 1, 1956, in San Andreas Ca. to Robert B. Livingston and Margery Lillian Livingston of Jamestown. Rick graduated from Sonora Union High School Class of 1974. Rick’s passion for flying fixed-wing planes and helicopters lead him to building the business Intermountain Helicopters from the ground up and he continued doing what he loved for 41 years. He worked for many companies over the years including SAR, Cal-Fire, and USFS to name a few. In 2013 Rick and his wife Sue moved to Hamilton MT full time and built a wonderful life there. Their daughter moved with them in 2017. He was able to retire in July of 2020 and spent a lot of time restoring his antique airplanes and helping friends at the local airport.

Rick was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was always up for a fishing trip or just a good visit to catch up with his many friends at the airport or those that came from out of town. He also enjoyed flying his planes even if was just around the patch and attending the QB’s hanger meetings.

Rick leaves behind his wife of 37 years Sue Livingston and daughter Tiffany Livingston both of Hamilton, MT, 2 grandchildren Isabella and Xaviear Elam of Coweta, OK, his brother Bill Livingston and wife Diane Livingston of Jamestown, sister Joyce Benefield and husband Larry Benefield of Dixon CA and 5 nieces.

A celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2022. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Rick’s honor.