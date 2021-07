Donald Wayne Stutzman, 84, of Columbia, CA, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Adventist Health Sonora. Donald was born on April 15, 1937 in Long Beach, CA.

Columbia Services: Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of cremation arrangements.