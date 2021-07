Mine Esther Grassetti, 92, of Walnut Creek, CA (formerly of Jamestown) passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at her residence in Walnut Creek, CA. Mine was born on June 30, 1928 in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.