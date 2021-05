Bill Douglas Watkins born May 11, 1940 passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Jackson, Ohio. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Country Cowboy Church, 14535 Peaceful Valley Road, Sonora, California. Interment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements