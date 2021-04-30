McDaniel, Kenneth

Kenneth Lee McDaniel- Peacefully passed away on Friday April 9th 2021. Ken was a very proud Vietnam Vet of Battalion 11th ACR 4th. He was an avid motorcycle rider his whole life, as well as being Sheriff Kilburn in the Gun Slingers for many years. Even making a movie with them. Ken was a proud cross country truck driver for 21 years. Ken had a smile and presence that lit up any room as well as his beautiful contagious laugh. He was always happy and there for anyone in need. Ken adored his family, whom adored him as well. He has three children, six grandchildren and three great-grandkids. We are greatly saddened by our loss. Services will be announced later.

