Eugene Donald Powless, born September 15, 1950 in Oneida, Wisconsin passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 in Oak Terrace Memory Care, Soulsbyville, California. Interment will be at Oneida Sacred Burial Grounds in De Pere, Wisconsin. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Date of Death: 04/23/2021

04/23/2021 Age: 80

80 Residence: Tuolumne, CA