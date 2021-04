Edward “Ed” Nelson Lane, born May 21,1938 in Portola, California passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Sierra Care Center unit 7, Sonora, California. ¬† ¬†Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of burial arrangements.

Date of Death: 04/17/2021

04/17/2021 Age: 82

82 Residence: Sonora, CA