McCullough, Edith

Edith Catherine McCullough, born August 7, 1931 in Dallas, Texas passed away April 14, 2021 in Doctors Medical Center, Modesto. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Sonora, CA Services: A vigil service will be held Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 6:30 PM at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St, Sonora, California. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church Parish Hall, 127 W. Jackson Street, Sonora, California. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Sonora, California.