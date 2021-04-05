Meyer, Cynthia

Cynthia Ruth Meyer, 63, born February 19, 1958 in Redding, California passed away Monday, March 29, 2021 at her niece’s residence in Chinese Camp, California. Her four children William, Chris, Joshua and Janiea have nine grandchildren. Cynthia was a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints she loved spending time with her family and going to Pinecrest. She had the kindest heart and loved everyone. She enjoyed crocheting. She was a big fan of old westerns and singer and songwriter music. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Sonora, CA Services: Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 9, 2021 at 1 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 19481 Hillsdale Dr, Sonora, California Private Family Graveside services will be held Monday, April 12, 2021 at 2 PM at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, California.