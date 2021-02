Kevin M. Von Aspern, 71, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Mark Twain Medical Center in San Andreas, CA. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service – Calaveras. Sierra Cremation Service in charge of Arrangements.

