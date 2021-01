Mary Ann Sanders, 88, of Sonora, CA, passed away on January 7, 2021 at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Fresno, CA. Mary Ann was born on November 10, 1932 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date of Death: 01/07/2021

01/07/2021 Age: 88

88 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Services: Graveside services will be held in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery. Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of arrangements.