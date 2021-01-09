Stewart, Anna B.

Anna B. Stewart 89 Of Greeley Hill passed away on January Jan. 5, 2021 At Adventist Health Sonora. Anna was born on July 9, 1931 in Polk County Missouri to Charles and Anna Hale

She is youngest of 11 Children preceded in death by her husband Robert Stewart

Mother of three children: Donna Wilson , Charles Stewart , and Robert “Sam” Stewart

Mother of 3, Grandmother Of 7, Great Grandmother of 14. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking

Contact Granddaughter – Stephanie Wilson 209-534-3807

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home In Charge Of Arrangements