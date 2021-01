Neiva Maria Sardella, 90, of Sunnyvale, CA (formerly of Jamestown), passed away on January 3, 2021 at Sunnyside Gardens in Sunnyvale. Neiva was born on April 17, 1930.

Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of arrangements.