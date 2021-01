Rebecca “Becky” Yvonne Harness, 63, of Tuolumne, CA passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at a friend’s residence in Tuolumne. Rebecca was born on May 29, 1957 in Sonora, CA.

Tuolumne, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of cremation arrangements.