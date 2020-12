Mercedes “Tutty” Evelyn Wittman, 88, of Columbia, CA, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Sierra Care Center in Sonora, CA.¬† ¬†Mercedes was born on October 30, 1932 in Pittsburg, PA.

Columbia, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of cremation arrangements. A private family graveside service will be held at Columbia City Cemetery, Columbia, CA.