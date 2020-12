John Charles, 71, of Sonora, CA, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Oak Valley Nursing Center in Oakdale, CA. John was born on April 3, 1949.

Sonora, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of arrangements.