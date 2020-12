Joseph John “Jack” Carrillo, 93, of Sonora, CA, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Oak Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Oakdale, CA. Joseph was born on May 13, 1927 in Colorado.

Date of Death: 12/17/2020

12/17/2020 Age: 93

93 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of cremation arrangements.