Anne Marie Hoffmann Malecki, 99, of Sonora, CA, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, South Sacramento, CA. Anne was born on December 1, 1931 in France.

Sonora, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of cremation arrangements. Inurnment will be in Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, Santa Clara, CA.