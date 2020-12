Dolores Gonzales, 88, of Sonora, CA, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Hy-Lond Health Care, Modesto, CA. Dolores was born on September 6, 1932 in Yosemite, CA.

Date of Death: 12/20/2020

12/20/2020 Age: 88

88 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of cremation arrangements. Inurnment will be in Park View Cemetery, French Camp, CA.