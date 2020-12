Mary Ann Butler, 66, of Jamestown, CA, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Adventist Health Medical Center. Mary was born on July 25, 1954 in Juno, Alaska.

Date of Death: 12/13/2020

12/13/2020 Age: 66

66 Residence: Jamestown, CA

Jamestown, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of arrangements.