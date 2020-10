Gloria Schoenberger, 86, of Sonora, CA, passed away on October 16, 2020 at Redwoods post-acute facility in San Jose, CA. Gloria was born on March 3, 1934 in Genesco, ND.

Sonora, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson in charge of cremation arrangements.