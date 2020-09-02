Catarina, Victor Aguipo

Victor Aguipo Catarina, 66, of Sonora CA passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Adventist Health Sonora. Victor was born October 13, 1953 in Philippines.

Date of Death: 08/31/2020

08/31/2020 Age: 66

66 Residence: Sonora

Sonora Services: Funeral Services will start with Visitation times from 9 AM to 8 PM on Friday, September 4th at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St., Sonora. Followed on Saturday, Sept 5th, with visitation from 9 am to 11 am at the Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon at the Parish Hall of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 127 W. Jackson St. in Sonora, California. Private burial will be in Dambacher Mountain Memorial, 22394 Lyons-Bald Mountain Road, Sonora, California.