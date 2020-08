Virginia Ruth Butterworth, age 79, of Twain Harte, CA passed away on August 26, 2020 in Adventist Health Sonora. Virginia was born December 12, 1940. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 08/26/2020

08/26/2020 Age: 79

79 Residence: Twain Harte, CA

Twain Harte, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of cremation arrangements.