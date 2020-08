Geraldine Ann Valverde Adams, age 87, of Modesto CA passed away on August 11, 2020 in Turlock Nursing and Rehabiliation Center, Turlock, CA. Geraldine was born December 4, 1932 in Sonora, CA.

Date of Death: 08/11/2020

08/11/2020 Age: 87

87 Residence: Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements Services: A graveside service will be held at a future date in Mt Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, CA.