Ellen Carolyn Gustafson, 87 of Tracy (born and raised in Sonora) passed away on August 20, 2020 in Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, Tracy, CA. Ellen was born on May 18, 1933. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Tracy, CA Services: Graveside Services will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11 AM at Sonora Masonic Cemetery, Golden Street, Sonora, California.