Patrick Laniere Darrin, born May 17, 1935 of Greeley, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Oak Terrace Memory Care in Soulsbyville, California Memorial Services will be held when the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of cremation arrangements.

85 Residence: Twain Harte, CA