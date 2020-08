Daniel “Danny” Francis Dambacher, born August 13, 1951 in Sonora, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2020 at Sierra Care Center, Unit 7 in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 07/20/2020

07/20/2020 Age: 68

68 Residence: Sonora, CA