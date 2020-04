Jo Carol James, Born October 9, 1945 in Richmond, California passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangments

Date of Death: 04/06/2020

04/06/2020 Age: 74

74 Residence: Jamestown, CA

Jamestown, CA Services: Private Family Graveside service in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Sonora.