Henry, Delano

Delano (Ike) Henry, 86 years, born February 6, 1934. He passed away at home on April 5, 2020 in Sonora. Ike was born in Frederich, Oklahoma to Elsie Kupp and Willis Clay Henry. He was raised in Fresno and Stockton, CA attending the old Stockton High. His career was always as purchasing and estimating in the steel industry, starting at Guntert-Zimmerman, Pittsburg Des Moines Steel, Stockton Steel and Western States Steel, before retiring as a partner from Doyle’s Steel in Modesto. He relocated to Sonora in 1984.

Ike was an avid sportsman: deer hunting, duck hunting, and fishing in the San Joaquin Delta -with a yearly elk hunt to Colorado for 39 years with the same 6 buddies.

Ike is survived by his loving wife, Sara, a brother, Doyle Henry of Oakdale, and a sister, Valetta Blake of Stockton. He is also survived by children: Gloria Mangrum (Ron) of Washington State, Todd Henry of Rohnert Park, Jim Henry (Kathy) of Lodi, Diana Henry of Stockton and step-children: Ed Quejrolo, Lisa Amanda, as well as 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. The family thanks Hospice for the wonderful care during his last days. There will be no service per Ike’s request.