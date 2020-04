Nancy Jo Johnson of Groveland, California, born June 1, 1938 in Spencer, Iowa passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Adventist Heath Sonora. Inurnment will be in Afton Cemetery, Cherokee, Iowa. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Date of Death: 04/01/2020

04/01/2020 Age: 81

81 Residence: Groveland, CA