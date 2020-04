Charles Auville Eastman of Sonora, California, born April 6, 1967 in Stockton, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Summit Medical Center, Oakland. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

