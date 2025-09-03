Former Florida House speaker seeks DeSantis’ seat without the Florida governor’s blessing View Photo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Republican former speaker of the Florida House is joining the race to succeed term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis next year.

Paul Renner announced his bid for governor on Wednesday, even as President Donald Trump has already endorsed Republican Rep. Byron Donalds for the job.

“As a legislator and Speaker of the House, I stood with Ron DeSantis to brand our state the Free State of Florida. I’m running for Governor so that when the DeSantis era comes to an end, we can defend our victories and solve the challenges that remain,” Renner said in a statement.

Renner said he will build on DeSantis’ legacy, noting that he helped deliver the “legislative victories” that made Florida what it is today.

But the governor said Renner doesn’t have his backing.

“I’m not supporting Paul Renner. I think it was an ill-advised decision to enter the race,” DeSantis said at a news conference Wednesday.

Other Republicans rumored to be eyeing the state’s top job are Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and first lady Casey DeSantis. The race could shape up to be another proxy fight between the popular GOP governor and Trump, whom DeSantis challenged for their party’s presidential nomination in 2024.

A Navy combat veteran and former prosecutor, Renner presided over the Republican-dominated Florida House at a time when legislators worked diligently to advance DeSantis’ priorities, including expanding school choice, restricting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and implementing a ban on most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Under new leadership and as DeSantis’ term comes to a close, Republican legislators have openly defied the governor as the party faithful compete to follow through on Trump’s agenda.

___

Associated Press writer Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg contributed reporting. Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

By KATE PAYNE

Associated Press/Report for America