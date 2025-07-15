Partial list of 2025 Emmy nominees in key categories

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Severance” led Emmy nominations with 27 nods Tuesday, and “The Studio” led comedy nominations with 23.

Here’s a partial list of Emmy nominees in top categories:

Drama series

“Andor”; “Paradise”; “Severance”; “Slow Horses”; “The Diplomat”; “The Pitt”; “The Last of Us”; “The White Lotus”

Comedy Series

“Hacks”; “The Bear”; “The Studio”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Abbott Elementary”; “Nobody Wants This”; “Shrinking”; “What We Do in the Shadows”

Limited Series

“Adolescence”; “The Penguin”; “Dying for Sex”; “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”; “Black Mirror”

Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise” ; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses” ; Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”; Adam Scott, “Severance” ; Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Comedy Actor

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy Allen-White, “The Bear”; Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”; Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Comedy Actress

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”; Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”; Ayo Edibiri, “The Bear”

Reality competition

“The Amazing Race”; RuPaul’s Drag Race”; “Survivor”; “Top Chef”; “The Traitors”

Talk show

“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live”; “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

