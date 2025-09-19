Raja Jackson arrested for attack on ‘Syko Stu’ that was caught on livestream

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, has been arrested on a felony charge weeks after he was caught on video assaulting a pro wrestler in a fight that was supposed to be scripted.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records show Raja Jackson, 25, was arrested Thursday and remained in a Los Angeles jail on a $50,000 bond in the morning.

He was caught on a livestream last month attacking Stuart Smith, also known as “Syko Stu,” during an event at a wrestling academy in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles. Raja Jackson entered the ring in street clothes, slammed Smith to the ring and punched him repeatedly until he was unconscious.

He was eventually pulled off Smith by several other wrestlers and fled.

Smith spent several days in intensive care before being released Aug. 31. He later detailed his injuries on Instagram, saying he had a “serious head injury” as well as trauma to both jaws, a laceration to his upper lip and the loss of several teeth.

Raja Jackson’s father condemned the attack on social media and suggested his son do jail time, community service and get treatment and therapy.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports