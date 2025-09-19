Brazil protests US visa limitations for health minister at UN assembly View Photo

SAO PAULO (AP) — The United States government issued a visa for a Brazilian official to attend the United Nations’ General Assembly in New York with mobility restrictions within the country, prompting a protest from the South American nation to the international body, two senior Brazilian officials told The Associated Press on Friday.

The complaint by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s administration comes after his health minister, Alexandre Padilha, received a much delayed U.S. visa that limits his movement in New York to the U.N. headquarters and a few blocks close to his hotel.

Brazil’s government also said in its letter to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres that it is concerned that the Trump administration may deny, revoke or restrict visas to other officials expected to attend the assembly.

Brazil’s protest adds to the rift between the two countries after U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to unilaterally impose 50% tariffs on Brazilian exports in connection with the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who was sentenced to 27 years in prison by the country’s Supreme Court last week for leading a coup attempt.

The Brazilian sources spoke under condition of anonymity due to their lack of authorization to discuss the matter publicly.

Health minister Padilha was initially scheduled to travel to Washington for other meetings, the two sources said. Brazil argued the move by the U.S. government violates article 105 of the U.N. charter and the convention about privileges and immunities that guarantee no restrictions for immigration and movement of government officials.

The Lula administration also said in its letter to Secretary-General António Guterres that U.N. resolution 43/48 states that the host country has a legal obligation to assure every delegation has unlimited access regardless of their political affiliations.

Neither the U.N. nor the U.S. government responded a request for comment from the AP.

On Sunday, Lula said in a New York Times op-ed that his government is open to negotiating anything that can bring mutual benefits, but added “Brazil’s democracy and sovereignty are not on the table.”

Lula said he was proud of the Supreme Court for its “historic decision” which safeguards Brazil’s institutions and the democratic rule of law. Bolsonaro’s trial, he added, is not a “witch hunt,” as Donald Trump described it when he announced higher tariffs on Brazilian goods.

The U.S. government has also sanctioned Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversaw the Bolsonaro trial. The U.S. Treasury Department cited the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which targets perpetrators of human rights abuse and corrupt officials, as its authority to issue the sanctions.

The decision orders the freezing of any assets or property de Moraes may have in the U.S.

