Mostly Clear
77.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to strip legal protections from Venezuelan migrants

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Trump Tariffs

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to strip legal protections from Venezuelan migrants

Photo Icon View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court for an emergency order allowing it to strip legal protections from more than 300,000 Venezuelan migrants.

The Justice Department asked the high court to put on hold a ruling from a federal judge in San Francisco that the administration wrongly ended Temporary Protected Status for the Venezuelans.

The federal appeals court in San Francisco refused to put on hold the ruling by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen while the case continues.

In May, the Supreme Court reversed an order from Chen that affected another 350,000 Venezuelans. The high court provided no explanation at the time, which is common in emergency appeals.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued in the new court filing that the justices’ May order should also apply to the current case.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert