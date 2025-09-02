US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. The Color of Death by Christopher Greyson & Trey Gowdy (Harper Influence)

2. First Lie Wins: Reese’s Book Club by Ashley Elston (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Look Again by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

4. We Are All Guilty Here by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

5. Nobody’s Fool by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Smuggler’s Cove by Fern Michaels (Kensington Books)

7. Play Dead by Harlan Coben (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Atmosphere: A GMA Book Club Pick by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Random House Publishing Group)

9. The Evening and the Morning by Ken Follett (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Book Club for Troublesome Women by Marie Bostwick (Harper Muse)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

2. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

3. We Are All Guilty Here by Karin Slaughter (HarperCollins Publishers )

4. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. The Summer I Turned Pretty (Summer Series) by Jenny Han (Recorded Books, Inc.)

7. We’ll Always Have Summer (Summer Series) by Jenny Han (Recorded Books, Inc.)

8. Sister Wife (Unabridged) by Christine Brown Woolley (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

9. Husbands & Lovers: A Novel (Unabridged) by Beatriz Williams (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

