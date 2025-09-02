US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Unbreakable by Vonda Wright, MD, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

5. $100M Money Models by Alex Hormozi, narrated by the author (Acquisition.com LLC)

6. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

7. I Just Wish I Had a Bigger Kitchen by Kate Strickler, narrated by the author (Christian Audio)

8. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

9. Crime Scenes by Vespucci, narrated by Emilia Fox (Audible Originals)

10. Out of the Woods by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

Fiction

1. Game of Nines by James Patterson and Max DiLallo, performed by Shailene Woodley, Morena Baccarin, Sasha Roiz and Ben Shenkman (Audible Originals)

2. We Are All Guilty Here by Karin Slaughter, narrated by Kathleen Early (HarperAudio)

3. Love & Other Killers by Brynne Weaver, narrated by Samantha Brentmoor and Eric Nolan (Amazon Original Stories)

4. The Chateau by Avery Bishop, performed by Christine Lakin (Audible Originals)

5. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

6. The Vacation by Kathryn Croft, performed by Julia Whelan and Mia McKenna-Bruce (Audible Originals)

7. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)

8. I Love You Like It’s 1999 by A. J. Pine, performing Helen Laser and J.F. Harding (Audible Originals)

9. The Summer Girl by Jenny Blackhurst, performed by Laura Aikman (Audible Studios)

10. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

By The Associated Press