Suspect arrested in 1995 killing of DC police officer

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A suspect in the 1995 killing of a police officer from the nation’s capital has been arrested nearly 30 years after her body was found in her Maryland home, police said Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland did not immediately identify the person arrested in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Denna Fredericka Campbell, an officer for the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington.

County police were expected to release more information about the arrest and investigation at a news conference Wednesday in Gaithersburg.

Campbell was a four-year MPD veteran. Her live-in boyfriend, who discovered her body in her Silver Spring apartment, was initially charged with murder back in 1995, but that was dropped two months later, according to published reports.