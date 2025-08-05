How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 8/5/2025

U.S. stock indexes slipped following the latest discouraging signal on the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Tuesday, coming off a whipsaw stretch where it followed its worst day since May with its best since May. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.7%.

A weaker-than-expected report on activity for U.S. services businesses added to worries that President Donald Trump’s tariffs may be hurting the economy. But hopes for coming cuts to interest rates by the Federal Reserve, along with a stream of stronger-than-expected profit reports from U.S. companies, helped keep the losses in check.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 30.75 points, or 0.5%, to 6,299.19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61.90 points, or 0.1%, to 44,111.74.

The Nasdaq composite fell 137.03 points, or 0.7%, to 20,916.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 13.37 points, or 0.6%, to 2,225.67.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 61.18 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 523.16 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 266.42 points, or 1.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 58.89 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 417.56 points, or 7.1%.

The Dow is up 1,567.52 points, or 3.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,605.76 points, or 8.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 4.49 points, or 0.2%.

The Associated Press