Texas Republicans propose new US House map with more winnable GOP seats

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republicans proposed a new U.S. House map Wednesday with more winnable GOP seats as Democrat-led states weigh what they can do to counter the effort.

Republicans currently hold 25 of the state’s 38 seats, and the new map ups the total they could win to 30. All of those new 30 seats were won by Trump in November by at least 10 percentage points, leading to conservative optimism they can hold them even in what’s likely to be a tough midterm environment for the party.

The new seats come from making two Rio Grande Valley seats that have been narrowly won by Democrats recently slightly more Republican, collapsing two seats held by Democrats Lloyd Doggett and Greg Casar in the Austin and San Antonio area into a single liberal district and turning two Democratic-held seats in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area into GOP-majority ones.