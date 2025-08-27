1 year in prison for US border agent accused of ordering women to show their breasts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent in upstate New York who pleaded guilty to charges related to ordering women entering the U.S. to show him their breasts was sentenced to a year in federal prison Wednesday, according to prosecutors.

Shane Millan, 53, pleaded guilty in March to federal misdemeanor charges related to allegations he ordered three immigrant women crossing the southern border in 2023 to expose their chests to him via webcam. A fourth woman was ordered to show him her breasts with her bra on, prosecutors said. He pleaded guilty to two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law.

While he was stationed in New York, Millan at the time was processing arrivals along the southern border via videoconferencing.

Though the resident of Jefferson County told the women that his requests were part of the process for being admitted into the U.S., it was actually for his own gratification, prosecutors said.

Millan told two women that he was checking tattoos and used his government computer to research and use Spanish phrases such as, “I will also need you to lift your bra, please,” according to court documents.

“Everybody deserves respect, and we will not tolerate the sexual exploitation of immigrants by members of law enforcement. Nobody is above the law,” acting U.S. Attorney John Sarcone said in a prepared release.

Millan’s attorney declined comment.