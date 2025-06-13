The stars and stripes fly, in photos, as Flag Day approaches View Photo

More than 75 years after Flag Day became U.S. law, the stars and stripes grab our gaze these days in constant portraits of how Americans see their country’s promise — sometimes dotted along historic graves of military veterans, draped upside down over a protester, or painted on a barn.

Flag Day commemorates the 1777 approval of a national flag design by the Continental Congress. It was established by federal law in 1949 as June 14. Observances preceded that, including in 1891 at a Philadelphia house of Betsy Ross. But the fervor for the flag that exists today has strong roots in the Civil War, when flag bearers were regarded with particularly high honor.

At the Betsy Ross House, a flag bearing a circle of 13 stars for each of the colonies is flown. And at a family farm near Loring, Kansas, 38 stars are painted on the flag on its barn, the number of states when the barn was built in 1884. Those throwback versions and others are still around, but the 50-star flag is never far from view. It has been patterned on a pro golfer’s shorts, colored onto the roof of a business, and brandished during confrontations at public demonstrations.

