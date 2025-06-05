AP PHOTOS: Trump and Elon Musk’s relationship unravels View Photo

Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s alliance took off like one of SpaceX’s rockets. It was supercharged and soared high. And then it blew up.

The spectacular flameout Thursday peaked as Trump threatened to cut Musk’s government contracts and Musk claimed that Trump’s administration hasn’t released all the records related to sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein because Trump is mentioned in them.

The tech entrepreneur even shared a post on social media calling for Trump’s impeachment and skewered the president’s spending bill and signature tariffs, predicting a recession this year.

Musk, the world’s richest person in the world, had an outsized role leading the Department of Government Efficiency as it canceled contracts and slashed the federal workforce. Musk says he’s moving away from political activity to refocus on his businesses.

By The Associated Press